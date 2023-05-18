Man struck, killed by Mack Truck while crossing the road in Northwest DC

Detectives have identified the victim in this case as 49-year-old Chad Nieboer, of Northwest, DC.

WASHINGTON — A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after getting hit by a truck while crossing the street in Northwest D.C.

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are actively investigating the deadly crash that occurred in the intersection of 5th and H streets.

Just before 7:30 a.m., investigators say a 2022 Mack truck was headed north in the 700 block of 5th Street, Northwest and making a right turn on to H Street, Northwest to travel east.

At the same time, police claim a man walking north on 5th Street attempted to cross over H Street using the crosswalk. This is when investigators say he was hit by the Mack truck making a right turn.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital.

After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead.

Police say the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

