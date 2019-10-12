WASHINGTON — A man was stabbed and a woman was pinned between vehicles at the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday morning, D.C. police said.

Authorities believe a barricade incident on the 1300 block of Sheridan Avenue at Georgia Avenue is related to this incident.

Police said officers were called to the Basilica around 9:14 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Upon further investigation, officials said a suspect struck a woman security guard with an SUV and stabbed a man in the chest and the eye before fleeing the scene. Police said the woman was pinned between two cars and fell unconscious.

The suspect abandoned the SUV shortly after and police have since recovered the vehicle.

It is unknown if the stabbing happened inside or outside of the Basilica.

According to a statement released by the Director of Communications for the Basilica of the National Shrine, the victims were members of their security staff. They believe the suspect knew the man and woman.

No visitors or guests were harmed in the incident.

Officials said the suspect remains at large.

This story is developing

