WASHINGTON -- A man was stabbed and robbed in Southeast D.C. late Tuesday night, Metropolitan police said.

The robbery happened around 10:35 p.m. in the 1500 block of 25th St., according to authorities. Officers found the victim at the scene with stab wounds. He was conscious and breathing. He has non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is still on the loose.

