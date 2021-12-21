Man stabbed on Orange Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on board a metro train Tuesday.
According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the stabbing happened just before 8:15 p.m.
WMATA claims the unidentified 22-year-old victim was stabbed by another man during a fight onboard an Orange Line train. The victim was taken from the Minnesota Avenue Station to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The suspect has not been identified or apprehended. Officers have not released any suspect description at this time.
Orange Line trains are single-tracking between Cheverly and Stadium-Armory due to the police investigation.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
READ NEXT:
WATCH NEXT: CRAZY video shows rain waterfall into Virginia Square Metro Station during DC area flooding
Heavy rain leaked through the roof of Virginia Square Metro Station
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.