Man stabbed on Orange Line Metro train

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed on board a metro train Tuesday.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the stabbing happened just before 8:15 p.m.

WMATA claims the unidentified 22-year-old victim was stabbed by another man during a fight onboard an Orange Line train. The victim was taken from the Minnesota Avenue Station to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect has not been identified or apprehended. Officers have not released any suspect description at this time.

Orange Line trains are single-tracking between Cheverly and Stadium-Armory due to the police investigation.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

