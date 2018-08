WASHINGTON -- A man was stabbed on a D8 Metrobus on Monday evening.

The stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Montello Avenue in Northeast, D.C. Police say the victim and a group of three individuals who all appear to know one another got into an altercation.

The victim was transported to the hospital with stab wounds and is in stable condition.

The suspects fled.

The investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the suspects.

© 2018 WUSA