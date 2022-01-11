x
Man stabbed on Metrobus in Northeast DC

Officials say the suspect ran away after stabbing the man. The victim is expected to survive.

WASHINGTON — Officials say a man was stabbed while riding a Metrobus in Northeast D.C. Tuesday evening.

According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. while the bus was traveling near 14th Street and Montana Avenue Northeast. 

Officials have not released any suspect information but said they believe the suspect knew the victim.

