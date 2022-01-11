Man stabbed on Metrobus in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Officials say a man was stabbed while riding a Metrobus in Northeast D.C. Tuesday evening.
According to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), the stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. while the bus was traveling near 14th Street and Montana Avenue Northeast.
Officials say the suspect ran away after stabbing the man. The victim is expected to survive.
Officials have not released any suspect information but said they believe the suspect knew the victim.
