A man who was stabbed in Southeast, D.C. made his way to a firehouse to get help before dying, Metropolitan police said.

Authorities said they responded to a fatal stabbing in the 2300 block of Green St. The stabbing was reported around 11:27 p.m. when a man with at least one stab wound showed up at a firehouse located at 2100 14th St. in Southeast, D.C., police said.

It is not clear at this time if the victim was pronounced dead at the fire house or at the hospital. There is currently no information on a possible suspect or motive.

