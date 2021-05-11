Police: Man found stabbed to death in park in NE DC

This is the same block 2-month old Kyon Jones went missing from last week.

WASHINGTON — A man was found stabbed to death in a park in Northeast, D.C. Tuesday morning, Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man's body was discovered around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block of Benning Road, police said. Someone walking in the area of Starburst Plaza park found the body.

Police said there is no lookout for a possible suspect or suspects at this time.

Starburst Plaza park and surrounding sidewalks are closed due to the investigation. Nearby roads remain open, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. WUSA9 will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.

In a separate incident, 2-month-old Kyon Jones was reported missing from the same block on Wednesday, May 5. As of Tuesday, police are conducting a search for the missing infant at the Waste Management Landfill in Charles City County.

It remains unknown why the Metropolitan Police Department believes Jones may be in Charles City County.

The Metropolitan Police Department suspects foul play in the disappearance of the baby boy, and his mother is believed to be involved, according to sources who spoke with WUSA9's Lesli Foster over the weekend.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser went even further in an earlier Monday news conference, saying that the mother is the sole "person of interest" in the missing infant case.