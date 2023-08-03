Man stabbed to death in Southeast DC

The man's identity has not been released as officials are withholding it until a next of kin can be notified.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death in Southeast D.C. early Thursday morning.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 1600 block of 17th Place just before 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been recently stabbed. DC Fire and EMS arrived and declared the man dead at the scene. His body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The man's identity has not been released as officials are withholding it until a next of kin can be notified.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411. MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in D.C.

WATCH NEXT: Man stabbed to death inside Petworth Neighborhood Library