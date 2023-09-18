Police search for stabbing suspect who may be riding a red scooter

Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and riding a red scooter

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a stabbing suspect who was last seen riding a red scooter in Northeast D.C.

According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE around 8 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the back. He is expected to survive.



There is no word on any possible motive at this time.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

