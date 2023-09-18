Police search for stabbing suspect who may be riding a red scooter

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a stabbing suspect who was last seen riding a red scooter in Northeast D.C.
According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue NE around 8 p.m. on Monday.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the back. He is expected to survive.
Police are now searching for the suspect, who is described as a man wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and riding a red scooter.
There is no word on any possible motive at this time.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
READ NEXT:
- DC man accused of stabbing a woman to death in front of her child pleads guilty
- Virginia man sentenced to 16 years in prison stabbing a man 42 times, killing him
- 1994 cold case murder of Virginia woman solved, police say; suspect arrested
- Man critically hurt after stabbing at Naylor Road Metro bus bay
- 16-year-old girl stabbed to death during argument over McDonald's sauces
A teen girl is dead following a stabbing outside a McDonald's early Sunday morning in Northwest, D.C., and another teen girl has been arrested and charged in her death. Click here to watch and subscribe to the WUSA9 YouTube channel.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.