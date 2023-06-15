Police investigate Southwest DC shooting, man injured

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southwest D.C. Thursday afternoon.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of K Street, Southwest just before 4 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was unconscious and not breathing when help arrived. His current condition is unknown.
Police have not released any information regarding suspect information.
There is no word on a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information can contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
