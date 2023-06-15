Police investigate Southwest DC shooting, man injured

Police have not released any information regarding the suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southwest D.C. Thursday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of K Street, Southwest just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. He was unconscious and not breathing when help arrived. His current condition is unknown.

Police have not released any information regarding suspect information.

There is no word on a possible motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 200 block of K Street SW. No lookout.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911



Have Info? Call 202-727-9099 or Text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) June 15, 2023

WATCH NEXT: Police investigate triple shooting in Southwest DC