Man shot in Southeast DC, police search for 4 men in masks

All four men are believed to be dressed in black clothing and armed with handguns.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Southeast D.C. Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of 25th Street around 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot. That man was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

There is no word on the identity of the man or how old he is.

Police are now searching for four masked men last seen traveling in a black sedan. All four men are believed to be dressed in black clothing and armed with handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line anonymously at 50411.

WATCH NEXT: 2 children shot on Metrobus in DC