Road rage shooting leaves man injured in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A man is suffering from gunshot wounds after a road rage incident in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning, leading to a police investigation.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to 1st Street Northwest and Channing Street Northwest, around 4 a.m. after a report of a shooting. At the scene, they learned the incident was an apparent road rage incident.

Police learned that the man was in his car on 1st Street Northwest when another car cut him off. Two suspects then got out of the car and started yelling, police said.

The man began to drive away when he heard three gunshots. A few moments later, the man began to feel pain and discovered he had been shot in the back.

According to MPD, the man was conscious and breathing. He was also able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment. The victim in the case has not been identified, this includes his age and name.

Police said there is currently no lookout for the suspects in the case.

Shooting in the 2500 block of 1st Street, NW. No Lookout at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 28, 2023

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.