WASHINGTON -- A man was shot near Howard University overnight, D.C. police said.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 200 block of V St. in Northwest, D.C. When crews got to the area they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was in stable condition and breathing when he was transported.

The area is blocked off for the investigation.

There is currently no lookout information on a suspect.

