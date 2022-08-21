Man shot on I-295 northbound in DC

The man was found conscious and breathing when officers arrived, they said. It's the fourth time WUSA9 has reported on shots fired on the interstate this year.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot Sunday morning on Interstate 295 Northbound in D.C., according to police.

It's the second time this month and the fourth time this year that WUSA9 has reported on shots fired on the interstate.

Officers arrived at Exit 1A at 10:40 a.m. Sunday, according to the DC Police Public Information Officer, and found a man conscious and breathing. He was then taken to a local hospital.

Police have not yet released any suspect information and they have not confirmed a motive.

Officials are asking the public to take no action but to call 911 with any relevant information with reference to event number 20220419737.

Earlier in August, people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was left injured after the incident.

On March 30th, police shut down traffic in the area of I-295 and Pennsylvania Avenue as they conducted an investigation after a man was shot on the Interstate by East Capitol Street. He was also found conscious and breathing, police said at the time.

In February, a 32-year-old mother of six was found dead after she was shot and stabbed on I-295 near the Whitney Young Memorial Bridge. A 30-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with her death.