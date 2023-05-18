2 shot in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of First and Q streets for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson tells WUSA9 the man was not conscious or breathing when help arrived.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains. There is no word on his current condition.
A short time later, a second victim walked into a hospital who had been shot in the same shooting.
Police have not released any information regarding a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
No suspect description has been released.
Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411.
