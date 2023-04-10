Man shot in Northeast DC

No suspect information has been released at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Northeast D.C. Wednesday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of 49th Place NE for reports of a shooting around 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was conscious and breathing when first responders took him to an area hospital for help. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said anything regarding a possible motive of what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

According to DC Police crime stats, violent crime is up 39% in the District compared to the same time last year.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

