Man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Franklin Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was not conscious or breathing when help arrived. He did not survive.

No suspect information has been released.

There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with more information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

