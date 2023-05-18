Man shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday evening.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Franklin Street for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was not conscious or breathing when help arrived. He did not survive.
No suspect information has been released.
There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with more information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
