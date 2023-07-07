Man shot in Northeast DC

Detectives with MPD's Violent Crimes Branch have been called to the scene.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called 4100 block of Ames Street Northeast just before 4 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. The man was unconscious and not breathing when help found him. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators are on the lookout for a man wearing a black T-shirt who was last seen walking toward East Capitol Street.

Police have closed the roadway between 41st and 42nd streets while police investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

