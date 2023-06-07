Man shot multiple times, killed in Southeast DC

Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

WASHINGTON — A shooting has left a man dead in Southeast D.C. early Wednesday morning and police searching for answers in the homicide case.

Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 3rd Street Southeast, Atlantic Street Southeast, around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The police department is now working to identify potential suspects in the case as well as a motive behind the deadly shooting.

The shooting death comes after the District marked its 100th homicide. The 100th homicide of the year has happened earlier in the last couple years than the 15-year average - marking an unfortunate trend.