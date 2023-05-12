Homicide investigation underway after man shot multiple times, killed

The police department is actively investigating the shooting and working to determine a motive behind it, as well as a suspect or suspects in the case.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway in Southeast D.C. after a man was shot multiple times and killed Thursday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police responded to Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, nearby Fairlawn Avenue Southeast, just before 8 p.m. after a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries, but he was not conscious or breathing at the time - though still alive. Later, police confirmed to WUSA9 that the man died due to his injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the area at the time of the shooting to investigate, resulting in nearby roads to be closed. Those roads have since been reopened to the public.