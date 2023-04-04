Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He has not been identified, this includes his name and age.

WASHINGTON — A shooting in Southeast D.C. has left a man dead early Tuesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers with the police department responded to 46th Place Southeast, off of Benning Road Southeast, not too far away from the D.C.-Maryland state line, around 1 a.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper abdomen.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. He has not been identified, this includes his name and age.

DC Police said they currently have a person of interest detained in connection to the shooting. No information has been released regarding the person of interest as well as a motive for the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.