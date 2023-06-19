Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in Northwest DC

Detectives are actively investigating to determine a motive and suspect(s) involved in the deadly shooting.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot to death in Northwest D.C. Monday morning, sparking a homicide investigation and leaving police searching for answers.

Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department were in the 600 block of I Street, Northwest around 5:15 a.m. when they heard the sound of gunshots. Metro officers and the Metropolitan Police Department canvassed the area and located a man who had been shot.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and the man was pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Across the District, as of June 16, there were 107 reported homicide cases which is an increase of 16%. Within the same span of time in 2022, according to DC Police, there were 92 cases.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.