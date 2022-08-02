Man shot, killed in Northeast DC; police searching for suspect

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Edson Place.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Monday night and police are searching for the person responsible, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Edson Place --- just a few blocks from the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station, police said.

The man was unconscious, but still breathing when officers arrived at the scene. But Tuesday morning, police told us he later died at the hospital.

Police said they are on the lookout for the suspect. They believe the person could be driving a gray or green sedan.

D.C. Police are asking anyone who may have additional information about the shooting to call authorities.

This story is developing. WUSA9 will provide the latest update as more information becomes available.

In a separate incident, police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in Southeast D.C. Monday.

According to the MPD, the shooting happened near Pennsylvania Avenue and Minnesota Avenue around 4 p.m.

The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for help and is expected to survive.