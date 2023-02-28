Man shot, killed by US Marshals in Southeast DC

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the man was killed by U.S. Marshals while officials attempted to serve a warrant for the man's arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot by U.S. Marshals during a reported chase in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

In a press conference following the shooting, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said the man was killed by U.S. Marshals while officials attempted to serve a warrant for the man's arrest.

According to Contee, MPD officers were on scene assisting the Marshals and when the marshals attempted to take the unidentified man into custody, he ran.

Officials began chasing the man and that is when Contee claims the man took out a gun.

Two U.S. Marshals opened fire on the man. He was hit and died from his injuries. It is unclear at this time if the man had shot at the marshals.

Contee reports that a gun was found at the scene.

The man killed has only been identified as a man in his early 20s. During the press conference, U.S. Marshal Robert Dixon claimed the man had warrants for several crimes throughout the DMV but did not give specifics as to what warrants the marshals were attempting to serve when the man was killed.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

WATCH NEXT: NAACP calls for independent investigation after police killed man outside Tysons Corner Mall