WASHINGTON -- A man was shot in the torso then drove two miles from the scene, pulled over and called police for assistance in Northeast, D.C. late Monday night, Metropolitan police said.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 14th Street in Northeast.

After an investigation, officials learned the victim was shot in the 2700 block of Bladensburg Road, but drove away from the scene and eventually called police on 14th and H Street in Northeast.

Authorities said he was shot once in the torso. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. At last check, the victim was in surgery.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

