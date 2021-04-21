Man shot in the head in NE DC; police investigating

Police have classified this shooting incident as "an assault with intent to kill."

WASHINGTON — A man was shot in the head Tuesday night in Northeast D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was located around 10:34 p.m. with a gunshot wound on the block of Franklin Street, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The status of his health is unknown at this time.

Officers are now searching for a suspect who is described as tall with a slender build and was wearing a Black skull cap. They said the suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

The events leading up to the shooting remain unclear.

MPD detectives continue to investigate the incident.