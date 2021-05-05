x
Washington, DC

DC

Man shot during carjacking in Northwest DC, police say

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot in the arm.

WASHINGTON — A man was shot and his car was stolen in Northwest D.C. late Tuesday night.

Metropolitan Police Department Lieutenant Jarlath Cady said officers responded to the 8100 Eastern Avenue, NW around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm, who told them his car had been stolen.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not life-threatening.

During the course of the investigation, officers recovered  semi-automatic Ruger .380, and a man was arrested for a weapons offense, Cady said.

Police are still searching for the stolen vehicle, which is thought to be blue Toyota Corolla.

 Anyone with information information should contact the Metropolitan Police at 202-727-9099.

This is just the latest violent carjacking in D.C. area. The most recent police data reveals 207 carjackings have been reported in D.C. and the surrounding counties between January and April of 2021. In 2020, there were 60 during the same period. 

