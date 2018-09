WASHINGTON -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest in a McDonald's parking lot in Northeast D.C. overnight.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m at a McDonald's located in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue.

When police got to the scene they found the man who had been shot in the chest in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Metropolitan police said.

