Man found in car suffering from life-threatening injuries in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A man was found in a car suffering serious injuries after being shot in Northwest D.C. late Thursday night, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

An officer with the police department responded to the scene just after 11:50 p.m. at the 3rd Street Tunnel, northbound, near New York Avenue Northwest. The officer was traveling on the northbound section of the tunnel when they were flagged down by someone who seemed to be in distress - sparking the investigation.

The officer then got out of their car and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and seated in the front passenger seat of a vehicle. The police officer also saw the driver's side door had several bullet holes. Police described the incident as an assault with the intent to kill.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition to be treated.