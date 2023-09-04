DC Police investigate double shooting on Labor Day

Police say Marquette West was shot in an alley on Dix Street.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a double shooting on Labor Day that left one person dead and another person injured in Northeast D.C.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of 61st Street just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the nearby area of Dix Street. DC Fire and EMS took the man, later identified as 29-year-old Marquette West, to an area hospital where he died from his injuries hours later.

Police say West was shot in an alley on Dix Street. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

A second victim was found in a neighboring community. Police have only identified the victim as a man. He was taken to an area hospital for help and is expected to survive.

No suspect information or possible motive has been released at this time.

Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.