Man shot to death was caught in crossfire between 2 cars, DC Police say

The District has now surpassed 200 homicides in 2023.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was caught in the crossfire when two cars began shooting at each other in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 3330 block of 14th Place SE shortly after 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. That man was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His identity has not been released.

In a press conference, MPD Acting Chief Pamala Smith says the man was caught in the crossfire of two cars that had begun shooting at each other. ShotSpotter recorded more than 30 rounds in the area at the time of the shooting.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tip line at 50411.

The shooting happened less than an hour after a teenager was shot and killed near Dunbar High School. With the two homicides under investigation, D.C. has surpassed 200 homicides in 2023.

