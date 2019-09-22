WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for the suspect(s) involved in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Northwest man.

Police say Rashid Ferguson was gunned down in the 200 block of 51st Street in Northeast, D.C. on Sunday. Officers responded to the scene around 12:58 a.m. and found Ferguson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded and took Ferguson to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead after all life-saving efforts failed.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or by texting an anonymous tip to 50411.

