Man shot at Anacostia Metro station; Green line service suspended

WASHINGTON — A man was shot on the platform of the Anacostia Metro station Tuesday afternoon, D.C. police said.

Officers were called out to the Anacostia Metro station for a report of a shooting on the platform Tuesday shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police said officers found a man who had been shot and was not breathing. He was taken to a hospital in the area. Police say the man's injuries were life-threatening.

Green Line service has been suspended between Southern Avenue and Navy Yard as the investigation continues, a Metropolitan Police Department public information officer said in a statement.

Shuttle bus service has been established.

Police say investigators are looking for a suspect.