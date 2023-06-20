DC man sentenced to prison for stealing over $50K from disabled, hospitalized family member

In total, investigators claim Taylor was able to get ahold of more than $51,000 for his personal use from a family member.

WASHINGTON — A 53-year-old D.C. man is headed to prison after stealing over $51,000 from a hospitalized family member with cognitive disabilities.

Tyronne Gregory Taylor was sentenced to two years in prison and five years of supervised probation on one felony count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult or elderly person.

According to court documents, Taylor admitted that from July 2020 to December 2020, he gained unauthorized access to a family member's debit card, who suffered from cognitive impairments and was hospitalized at a District of Columbia skilled nursing facility.

Detectives say Taylor used his family member's ATM card to withdrawal cash and make purchases at auto parts stores, hardware stores, restaurants, gas stations, liquor stores and hotels.

Taylor even bought a new car using the stolen funds.

Police say he also used the card to make fake payments to his company, TNTGreenConstruction, LLC.

In total, investigators claim Taylor was able to get ahold of more than $51,000 for his personal use from the family member, who was unable to make decisions for himself or to communicate meaningfully.

On Feb. 23, 2023, Taylor pleaded guilty in a D.C. court.

In addition to his sentencing, Judge Errol Arthur ordered Taylor to pay $51,886.31 in restitution and pay $100 to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund.



