Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for stabbing Silver Spring man to death in 2022

Michael Dolson was sentenced Friday for killing 42-year-old Kenneth Thomas, Jr. on March 14, 2022.

WASHINGTON — An Upper Marlboro man was sentenced Friday to nearly two decades in prison for stabbing a Silver Spring man to death last year.

According to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia, 37-year-old Michael Dolson was sentenced Friday for killing 42-year-old Kenneth Thomas, Jr. on March 14, 2022.

Evidence showed Dolson and a friend went to Cloud Lounge in Northwest on March 13. The couple were sitting in the back of the lounge, drinking and reportedly smoking marijuana, when Thomas approached and asked to sit with them. The three sit together for an hour and a half.

Dolson then became annoyed with Thomas and asked him to leave. When Thomas refused, Dolson slashed him on the face with a knife he had snuck into the nightclub. Thomas then stood up and Dolson lunged at him, stabbing the 42-year-old man in the chest.

Dolson and his friend then left while Thomas was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Dolson was later arrested less than a month later. He pleaded guilty to killing Thomas on March 24. In addition to his prison sentence, Dolson will be required to serve five years of supervised release.

