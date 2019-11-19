WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a reported carjacking turned crash on the 5300 block of Northeast, D.C. Tuesday morning.

A witness told WUSA9 that he was the driver of the vehicle the alleged carjacker crashed into. He said the driver was a kid who stole a Mercedes before he collided into his rental car.

The witness also said that he saw officers take the juvenile into custody and was told by the police that the juvenile was going to be taken back to school. The witness said police notified him that the juvenile's parents were contacted and they were on their way to the school.

Police said it is unknown the age of the driver of the carjacked vehicle involved the crash.

There were only minor injuries reported as a result of the crash.

At this time, it is unknown if the juvenile will be charged for the crimes committed.

