WASHINGTON — A man was rescued from a trench in in the 3500 block of 11th Street Northwest. D.C. Tuesday afternoon

Officials say the man was working inside a trench in front of a row home when the brick stairs collapsed on him.

It took emergency crews and hour to release the trapped man. He is being taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.

A firefighter is being treated for a heat related issue after the rescue. They have not been identified.

