WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has been accused of using his cell phone to record a video up a 13-year-old girl's skirt.

Police said the incident happened at Whole Foods in Logan Circle in March 2019.

According to court documents, a witness told police 25-year-old Daniel Izquierdo was standing unusually close to the victim at the store. She said she saw a camera peeping from a bag and noticed Izquierdo using his phone to look under the teen's skirt. After realizing what was going on, the witness said she started yelling and with the help of bystanders they were able to hold the man down until police arrived at the scene.

Izquierdo told detectives that he stopped at the store to get something to drink when he heard a lady screaming and assaulting him. He told officers that during the incident he had no idea what was going on.

Detectives took the cell phone as evidence and court documents state that police found dozens of up-skirting videos on the man's phone.

DC Police subsequently arrested Izquierdo and charged him with two counts of Voyeurism.

Authorities continue to investigate the crimes as they believe there are more victims.

