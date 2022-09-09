Man admits to killing mother of child accused of disposing baby's body in dumpster

Jones is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and carrying a dangerous weapon.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022.

A 45-year-old D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend earlier this year in Northeast D.C., according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The case was sparked after Carl Jones, the accused man, went to the Benning Road Northeast apartment of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Ladonia Boggs, around 12:38 a.m. on April 27. The two got into a fight over the death of their nearly two-month-old baby, DOJ said in a press release, which happened in May 2021.

According to government evidence, he then fatally stabbed Boggs with a knife and dragged her body to the front door of her apartment. Jones then left the apartment just before 2 a.m. to throw away trash from the apartment into a nearby dumpster before calling 911 from Boggs' cell phone around 2:52 a.m. He reported that a man with a knife chased a woman into her home.

Jones left the apartment building before responding officers arrived.

Boggs was pronounced dead at the scene. Jones was arrested later the same day and has been detained ever since.

At the time of Boggs' death, she was awaiting court proceedings for her indictment on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the death of her baby. She was accused of disposing of the baby in a dumpster but pleaded guilty to the charge.