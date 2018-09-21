WASHINGTON -- A man who was on a scooter is dead after being dragged by an SUV and then getting trapped underneath the vehicle in Dupont Circle Friday morning, a Metropolitan police source said.

Fire officials said the man had to be pulled out from underneath an SUV. The man was trapped underneath the SUV for about 15 minutes. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

A Lime scooter, a shoe and headphones can be seen on the ground in the area of where the crash happened. It is unclear at this time if the pedestrian was riding the scooter at the time of the crash.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

#DCsBravest have extricated an adult male who was trapped underneath a vehicle at DuPont Circle NW. victim transported with critical life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/S3srzNyQ0q — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) September 21, 2018

© 2018 WUSA