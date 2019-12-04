WASHINGTON — A man lit his jacket on fire outside The White House around 3:00 p.m. Friday, Secret Service officials say.

According to Secret Service, the male subject lit his outer jacket on fire while sitting outside the north fence. Officers responded to the individual immediately.

"Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers responded in seconds, extinguished the fire and began to administer first aid," a statement from Secret Service said.

The male individual has been transported to a local hospital with what looks like non-life threatening injuries, according to Secret Service.

17th Street between H and G is closed for vehicular traffic.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.