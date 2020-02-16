WASHINGTON — Near Dunbar High School in Northwest, D.C., a man was shot and killed Saturday evening around 6 p.m., according to D.C. Police.

The man was shot at the corner of 1st Street and N Street NW and there is not a suspect at this time, according to police. The victim's name and age weren't provided by police who responded to the scene.

Police did confirm in a tweet that its department is looking for a black SUV that was last seen going westbound on N Street NW.

Since the beginning of 2020, there have been 21 murders in the District of Columbia.

If you have any information that may help D.C. Police, you can reach out to them by calling 202-727-9099.

