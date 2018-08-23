WASHINGTON -- The fatal shooting of a man marks the 100th homicide in D.C. this year, according to Metropolitan police.

The shooting happened around midnight at the intersection of 7th Street and Girard Street in Northeast D.C.

Police said 25-year-old Travis Barksdale was fatally shot. He was rushed to the hospital, however, was then pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

25 year old Travis Barksdale loved his family & grandma’s turkey wings, provided for his 3 y/o daughter Molly, worked @smithsonian. His life was cut short last night. Killed around the corner from home @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/AVYw1KzD80 — Delia Gonçalves (@deliangoncalves) August 23, 2018

Homicides are up by 36 percent from last year, according to Metropolitan Police. In 2017 D.C. saw a total of 74 homicides.

Here on Edgewood St. NE, covering a sinister statistic. Last night was DC’s 100th homicide this year. (Up 36% from last year) pic.twitter.com/iGTNbQXupD — Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) August 23, 2018

