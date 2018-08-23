WASHINGTON -- The fatal shooting of a man marks the 100th homicide in D.C. this year, according to Metropolitan police.
The shooting happened around midnight at the intersection of 7th Street and Girard Street in Northeast D.C.
Police said 25-year-old Travis Barksdale was fatally shot. He was rushed to the hospital, however, was then pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.
Homicides are up by 36 percent from last year, according to Metropolitan Police. In 2017 D.C. saw a total of 74 homicides.
