A man is dead after being hit by a car early Monday morning in Northeast, D.C., police said.

The hit and run happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of New York Ave., according to Metropolitan police.

When officers got to the scene they found a man unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

There is currently no description of the car involved in the hit and run. The 1300 block of New York Ave is blocked for the investigation.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

© 2018 WUSA