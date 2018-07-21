WASHINGTON (WUSA9) A man is injured after a fire broke out in senior living facility in NW DC.

It happened in an apartment building in the 1200 block of M Street Northwest Saturday.

Firefighters evacuated the building and rescued the injured man. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Update Working Fire 1200 block M St NW. 1 adult male rescued by #DcsBravest from fire apartment. Transported to hospital in critical condition. Fire has been knocked down. Building evacuated. Ventilating smoke. pic.twitter.com/EQp1ifUwGK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 21, 2018

No additional injuries were reported. The fire is now out and crews ventilated the building before they allowed residents back in.

The high-rise apartments are occupied by seniors and people with disabilities.

Fire officials said there were working smoke alarms in the building.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

