A man is in critical condition after a double shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Thursday, according to DC police.

This was the second double shooting reported in Southeast, D.C. on Thursday. The shootings happened minutes apart and police say they are not related.

The shooting happened on 57th Street SE around 5:20 p.m. Police say two men were shot.

There is no suspect information or motive at this time.

