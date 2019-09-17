WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a shooting in Southeast Washington D.C. Tuesday afternoon that left at least one person injured.

A police source said emergency responders took one uncooperative victim to a local hospital, but there was a possible second victim they could not locate. The source said they found a blood trail leading away from the scene, but hadn't located anyone so far.

It happened in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. WUSA9 crews at the scene said the road was closed in both directions as of 1:30 p.m. and evidence markers were placed around the area of the crime.

