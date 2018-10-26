WASHINGTON -- A man who had been handcuffed by Metro Transit Police in Columbia Heights escaped custody and fled down the road on Friday evening.

Police say the man was observed distributing CDS believed to be K2 outside of the Columbia Heights Metro station.

After police identified themselves, a struggle ensued and the man was handcuffed.

As he was being searched, police say he managed to break free and fled down Columbia Road, Northwest behind an apartment complex.

A search is ongoing.

