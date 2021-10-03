Man found stabbed multiple times in NW DC

Police are working to establish a motive.

WASHINGTON — A man was found in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday morning with several stab wounds, D.C. Police said.

Officers were alerted around 2:40 a.m. of the incident after someone flagged them down that a person was hurt in the area of the 3500 block of Hertford Place, police said.

During the same moment, officers received a call about a stabbing that happened in the exact same location.

Police said officers at the scene found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his right rib cage. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is stable.

At this time, there is no information on a possible stabbing suspect or suspects, police said.

Police are still trying to investigate the events that led up to the stabbing. They said they are also working to establish a motive as well.

Stabbing Investigation at 0242 hrs in the 3500 block of Hertford Pl NW. No lookout at this time. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 10, 2021